Data from GivingTuesday shows how disruptive the pandemic has been for charities

GivingTuesday's data shows the percentage of donors who first donated in 2020 then donated again in 2021 was at an all-time high in the first quarter of the year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Giving Tuesday is in the books, and new data from the national organization GivingTuesday is showing just how disruptive the pandemic has been for charities.

In times that are nothing short of uncertain, giving patterns were certainly disrupted. But it isn't all bad news for charities.

"The upheaval of 2020 continues to be felt across the nonprofit sector," GivingTuesday said on its website. "A dramatically increased demand for services and disruption of revenue models will likely have long-term effects."

The organization said more charities -- especially smaller nonprofits -- have been getting out of the fundraising game, mostly because they don't have the infrastructure to reach potential donors.

As far as which causes have been getting the most attention on social media this Giving Tuesday, "Science & Education," "Children & Elderly" Health & Healthcare" and "Animal Welfare" make up roughly 75% of data collected.

Additionally, GivingTuesday says the people choosing to "give" aren't just one-time donors. The organization's data shows the percentage of donors who first donated in 2020 then donated again in 2021 was at an all-time high in the first quarter of the year and remained strong in the second quarter.

One thing is for certain: It doesn't need to be Giving Tuesday to give back.

