'We just wanted to be transparent' | Pasta & Provisions announces price increase to help keep business going

General Manager Dylan George said the rising costs of ingredients and supplies are making it harder to stay afloat.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pasta & Provisions is known for its fresh and homemade menu, but the general managers said those products come at a cost -- and that cost has continued to rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pork, beef, flour to make the pasta, serving containers and even sanitation gloves have all seen a dramatic increase in pricing.

“We were paying almost double for a lot of the ingredients we were using," Pasta & Provisions General Manager Dylan George said.

After spending many months weighing their options management at Pasta & Provisions said they had no other choice but to increase their own prices as well.

“We just wanted to be transparent because it’s really something we had to do to stay afloat, to maintain, to continue to provide the service that we do," George said.

The store made the announcement via Instagram post and received an outpour of support in return.

“Being in the business for 29 years we feel like we’re a part of Charlotte and we definitely get the love back," George said.

But other local businesses haven't been so lucky. Many were forced to close down due to the COVID-19 hardships.

Those businesses still standing now encouraging customers to continue coming out.