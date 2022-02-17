Charlotte-area businesses make list of top places to work thanks to perks, benefits

Business North Carolina offers a list of workplaces with unique benefits and perks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic has redefined the workplace. People looking for a job are more often seeking work-from-home situations.

Some Charlotte area businesses offer creative perks as incentives to come back to the office. Software company SolarWinds has an office in Charlotte that has some unique offerings. One area has a Pac-Man video game cabinet and putting green. Another area has a high-end workout room, including a couple of Peleton bikes.

Douglas McDowell, a database general manager for SolarWinds, says the perks are about recognizing employees in different stages of their life and career.

"There's just so many times where, when we interview somebody and they come in for the first time. They've talked to us on the phone. They've done meetings online but then they come into the building and they say, 'Wow, I get to work here'," he said.

Business North Carolina released a 'Best work perks' list from last year. Nearly 10 businesses in the Charlotte metro area made the list in 2021, including the McIntosh Law Firm in Davidson with just over 60 employees.

Angela Swett says one of the firm's benefits is the gift of giving back.

"If you come to us and you say, 'I would like to donate $50 to this particular little league team' or something like that, we're going to match it for you," she said.

Swett's co-workers also know how to make the most of tough times; each Thursday has had a theme to help lighten spirits during the pandemic, and the firm also supported local restaurants by ordering lunch each week.

Blue Ridge Energy in Lenoir made the list for mid-size companies. Part of the company's perks package includes a wellness program and volunteer opportunities. In addition, as a thank-you for their technicians' hard work, the corporate office has a relaxation station to decompress.

Falcone Crawl Space also gets physical with their work and play. The Charlotte-based company has ping-pong in their break room, as well as a weight bench and inversion table, which comes in handy for the "crawlologists." An in-house keg is also at the ready.

McDowell said SolarWinds also offers happy hour at the office with in-house taps, and you don't have to go far for a drink after-hours; the office also happens to be surrounded by several local breweries.

"There are other things like equity and those types of earnings but then it's, 'Do I enjoy where I'm going every day? Do I have extra things that fill out my life that I'm looking for?' That's where those perks come in," he said.

CPI Security in Charlotte is the only local company on the list for large employers. To see the full list, click here.

