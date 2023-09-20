3 things to do with your personal finances when interest rates are high

Rates remain unchanged in September but the Federal Reserve may still raise it before year's end.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation is creeping back down from its highest level in 40 years, but according to finance site Wallet Hub, it's still hovering around 3.7%.

The Federal Reserve may still hike interest rates to continue cooling down inflation.

"When the Fed raises the rates, the banks are raising the rates," Brian Li, co-founder of Three Coins Consulting, explained. "So it's getting more expensive to borrow. So if it's more expensive to borrow money. That's going to affect our mortgages. That's going to affect our car loans. That's going to affect credit card interest rates."

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

Li teaches personal finance at Providence Day School in Charlotte. He offered some tips on what to do with your money now before those high interest rates trickle down to all consumers.

Pay down your debt

"When rates are higher, it's really a good time to pay off that credit card debt," Li said.

Save, save, save if you can

"If banks are charging more to borrow money, the flip side is that savings rates are up, so this is a great time to bolster a savings account in a high yield savings account," Li said. "A lot of them are offering 4% right now."

Remain patient with your portfolio

When it comes to investments, Li said if you're years out from being in a position to retire, the name of the game is patience.

"It's not really about timing the market, but time in the market," Li said. "Long term, steady investments in a well-diversified, low-cost, broad-based group of index funds that cover various sectors. That's going to be their best bet because timing the market typically is not going to lead to good results."

Contact Jane Monreal at jmonreal@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.

WCNC Charlotte's Where's The Money series is all about leveling the playing in the Carolinas by helping others and breaking down barriers. WCNC Charlotte doesn't want our viewers to be taken advantage of, so we’re here to help. Watch previous stories where we ask the question “Where’s the Money” in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart