4 times you should hire a tax professional

Software makes is easy to file taxes on your own but there are certain scenarios when it's smarter to hire a tax professional

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re one month away from the deadline to file your taxes. If you’re still deciding if you want to do them yourself or hire a tax professional, there are some important things to consider.

Here are 4 times it makes sense to hire a tax professional:

1. You’ve had a change in filing status.

Your tax status changes when you get married, divorced or have a baby so it might be smart to get a professional to handle your taxes as you’re transitioning to a new filing status.

2. You have a side hustle.

It’s crucial you are reporting your side hustle income properly as well as knowing the proper deductions to take for expenses related to conducting business.

3. You’ve sold investments.

If you sold and profited, you’ll have to pay a capital gains tax. If you sold at a loss, claiming that loss could offset any gains which could lower your tax liability.

4. You’ve made prior mistakes.

If you’ve made mistakes on a past tax return and you’ve caught it before the IRS, you’ll have to file an amended return. If the IRS caught the mistake before you did, you’ll be required to pay back taxes and fees. A professional can make sure the IRS is charging you the correct amount.

