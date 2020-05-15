FDA: 33 packages of ice cream that may be contaminated with Listeria were sold at Target

Now, the agency is trying to alert the people who bought the frozen treats.

A California-based, family-owned food company is recalling ice cream sold at Target stores in four states: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Only 33 containers of this particular flavor of ice cream were actually purchased. But, the FDA is trying to find and notify the people who bought it because the agency says the packages may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The species of pathogenic bacteria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, elderly people or anyone with a weakened immune system.

"Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the FDA warned.

The 33 containers sold were 14-ounce packages of Peekaboo-branded Mint Chocolate Chip with Hidden Spinach Ice Cream. They were manufactured by Ramar Foods of Pittsburg, California.

Founded in 1969, Ramar Foods describes itself as "America's #1 Filipino Food company."

All the ice cream that wasn't purchased has been removed from shelves. The ice cream that was sold came in printed paper containers with UPC number 8685400001 and a "Best Before" date of 10/08/2021 printed on the bottom.

Nobody has reported becoming sick because of the ice cream so far. But, anyone who has one of the 33 packages should not eat it. They will be offered full refunds.

The potential problem was found during routine testing that Ramar Foods was doing internally. In response, the business has voluntarily stopped making the product while the FDA investigates what happened and corrective actions are taken.

Anyone with questions or who is looking for a refund, should call Ramar Foods at 844-491-7869 or email the company.

