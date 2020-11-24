Tainted sushi sold at 2 Harris Teeter locations sickens dozens

More than 400 households bought the affected AFC Sushi in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — More than 120 people got sick after eating AFC Sushi purchased at two Harris Teeter locations in Concord, North Carolina, according to Cabarrus Health Alliance.

The affected sushi would have been purchased and eaten from a Harris Teeter location at 358 George W. Liles Pkwy NW and a Harris Teeter location at 1245 Concord Parkway North.

“Committed to the quality of its products and the safety of its customers, Harris Teeter removed and discarded all sushi products from the two stores,” Harris Teeter communication manager Danna Robinson said. “The departments have undergone a thorough deep cleaning and sanitation. We have re-opened following inspection and approval by Cabarrus Health Alliance.”

According to Cabarrus County's health department, nearly 430 households bought the sushi, so Harris Teeter used loyalty card transactional data to notify the customers of the issue.

However, more than 100 AFC Sushi orders were sold unconnected to loyalty cards, so Harris Teeter released this information to caution others.

“We are encouraging anyone who purchased sushi from the George w. Liles or the Concord Parkway Harris Teeter between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19, to throw away any purchased items or leftovers,” CHA Environmental Health Director Chrystal Swinger said.

Those impacted by the tainted sushi may be experiencing vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches and/or abdominal pain. If your symptoms last longer than 24 hours, you're asked to seek medical attention.