Truist Bank shares update on credit card service disruptions

Several Truist customers have reported account issues with their credit cards. The bank expects to have the problem fixed sometime next week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Truist Bank customers are still dealing with credit card and account mishaps.

WCNC Charlotte first covered Truist’s service disruptions on Sept. 19. Ten days later, customers are still reporting issues and say customer service representatives don't have many answers for them.

Truist told WCNC Charlotte the issues are stemming from new credit cards that were recently issued as part of a system update to a small portion of customers. However, the problem appears to extend beyond that.

Shannon Farmer reached out to WCNC Charlotte for help after she couldn't activate her newly issued credit cards or use her old cards. Others are also reporting their credit cards are getting declined. Plus, people are sharing they have unexplained fees and other customers are unable to make credit card payments.

Farmer said Truist representatives have apologized for the mishaps and claimed to have fixed her existing cards so she can use them until the new ones can be activated.

However, Farmer still had her cards declined several times after that phone call. Plus, she said she has several duplicate charges have been pending on her credit card for days.

“It's been time consuming," Farmer said. "It's been a hassle.”

The service disruptions are happening the same month Truist announced it’s cutting $750 million in business costs, which includes reducing its workforce. The bank hasn't said how many people will be let go. Changes will occur between this October and March.

A Truist spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte the cuts and service issues are not related. He didn’t answer other specific questions asked but did share this update:

“For the small percentage of our clients who recently received replacement credit cards, we expect to notify those clients early next week that activation is available. For any client who is experiencing an individual issue with their existing card, we’re here to help and encourage them to contact us for assistance.”

Farmer said her family is now switching banks because of the mishaps.