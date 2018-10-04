GET THE DEAL HERE: $60 Off #1 Rated Cool Dream Sleep Pillow + Free Shipping

When is the last time you replaced your pillows? Did you know a pillow is supposed to be replaced every 36 months? And that your body temperature must drop one degree to fall into deep sleep?

One top-rated pillow which uses new robot-developed smart technology to promote deep sleep can now help you feel better every morning. More importantly, this pillow always stays cool.

Many pillows on market claim they give you support and made of memory foam, but the problem is that the memory foam absorbs heat. A common complaint is that it makes you sweat and prevents you from sleeping.

These top of the line 5-star spa pillows are different because they have a cooling gel center to keep your head cool. Click the play button to see the pillow and its tech up close.

Other features include:

- Pillow constantly stays cool while offering full support to help you sleep

- Developed by sleep therapists, doctors and ideal for those with insomnia

- Helps anyone with sleep apnea or snoring issues sleep better

- Ideal for people of all ages

- Percale weave eliminates moisture and heat

- Design provides extreme breathability

- Pillow retains 91 percent of its volume and 94 percent of its softness after 50,000 pounding cycles

- Allergy safe

- Top pillow we've tested at its lowest recorded price

Was: $99.99

Now: $39.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

