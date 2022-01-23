'We spoke with one voice' | Piedmont Flight Attendants reach tentative agreement after strike

The tentative agreement will go to a full membership vote.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Piedmont Flight Attendants announced on Thursday, Jan. 20 that a tentative agreement was reached with Piedmont Airlines after a series of strikes were organized by flight attendants for better wages.

The agreement includes substantial wage increases, no cuts to their high-quality healthcare program, and meaningful work rule improvements. The agreement was reached through mediation with the National Mediation Board.

Piedmont is a regional airline owned by American Airlines but flight attendants said they weren't receiving the same benefits as those who fly with American and other major airlines. The union said while other flight attendant groups received record bonuses and benefits, they struggled to make a living wage.

The agreement follows a historic unanimous strike authorization vote by Piedmont Flight Attendants in October, after the company proposed a contract that would have resulted in concessions to overall take-home pay.

Flight attendants organized a strike at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for better wages back in November.

“We organized to mobilize action," AFA Piedmont President Keturah Johnson said. "We spoke with one voice. We demanded contractual improvements that treated us with the dignity and respect we’ve earned. And we won. We are deeply grateful for the solidarity and support of our AFA family, the labor movement and the flying public who raised their voices alongside our own.”

Further details of the four-year agreement will not be made public until they are released to the Piedmont Flight Attendants. The tentative agreement will go to a full membership vote.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.