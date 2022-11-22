President Biden approves disaster assistance for South Carolina areas affected by Hurricane Ian

Federal funding will be available to residents and businesses in coastal counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for South Carolina, opening up federal funds for those counties affected by Hurricane Ian from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4, 2022.

On September 30, Ian made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 85 miles per hour, dumping heavy rains and causing flooding along the South Carolina coast. It was the first hurricane to hit the state since 2016.

Damage assessments determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 homes experienced major damage and 82 homes experienced minor damage due to Ian. It's estimated Ian cost state and local agencies more than $25 million.

The president's action will make federal funding available to the state at various levels:

Individuals and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties will have access to assistance that includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners. Apply for assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. Residents who are Deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Toll-free numbers are open daily 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

NOTE: Homeowners and renters should have the following information available when applying for assistance: current phone number where you can be reached; address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying; Social Security number; general list of damage and losses; banking information if you choose direct deposit of funds; if insured, the policy number or agent and/or company name. If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Eligible state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible for funding on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper and Williamsburg counties. Entities may apply for federal funding to pay 75% of approved costs under certain categories such as emergency measures, debris removal and road repair related to the storm. The remaining 25% non-federal share will be paid through state funds for state and local government agencies, but will be the responsibility of the applicant for nonprofit organizations, including electric cooperatives.