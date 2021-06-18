Price's Chicken Coop is closing for good. How much could they sell for?

While it's not publicly known whether Steven Price sold the lot, county records show how much the lot is worth.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's iconic fried chicken restaurant Price's Chicken Coop is closing its doors for good. The restaurant's final day will be June 19.

In the announcement on social media, management cited the current labor shortage and rising food costs as factors in the decision. Owner Steven Price said it was time, adding "there's a time and a season."

While it's not known if Price has sold or is considering selling, he owns three adjacent lots: the building that hosts Price's Chicken Coop itself and two parking lots. The assessed financial values of those lots are available via county records.

That makes the grand total for the three lots valued at $1,677,700.

The lot with the actual building for Price's Chicken Coop was last sold in November 1994, per county records, while the two parking lots were sold in November 2003.