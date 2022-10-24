A major move from Charlotte city leaders could pave the way for the Queen City’s next rail line

CATS will also be hosting virtual public meetings discussing proposed routes on the project next month.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on whether or not to purchase more land to pave the way for the needs of the Lynx Silver Line project which stretches from Matthews to the airport.

If approved, the Lynx Silver Line is a planned 29-mile, 31-station light rail alignment from the city of Belmont in Gaston county, through Uptown Charlotte and the town of Matthews, into Union county.

They say the goal of the project is to maximize benefits and minimize risks, and they have already considered many factors during the refinement process including, design and operations, connectivity, and environmental constraints.

CATS will also be hosting virtual public meetings discussing proposed routes on the project next month.

Visit Charlotte Area Transit System - YouTube to watch the Live Virtual Public Meetings

Fall 2022 Online Open House Coming Soon!

LYNX Silver Line Live Virtual Public Meeting – Tuesday, Nov. 1, 5:30 pm; Meeting Link and call-in number coming soon!

LYNX Silver Line Live Virtual Public Meeting – Wednesday, Nov. 2, noon; Meeting Link and call-in number coming soon!

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts