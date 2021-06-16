Rental assistance in Union County available

If you need help paying your rent or if you are a landlord and need payments, please investigate this program.

If you live in Union County and are struggling to pay rent, or to collect rent as a landlord, there's an option for getting help through the county.

A new program is open to families and individuals who are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To receive rental assistance, you must qualify. Here are some of the highlights.

Union County has received $7.2 million in federal relief funding, which is being directed into the emergency rental assistance program.

“We hope this program will empower people to pay their rent, and it’s not just for renters, it’s for landlords too, because they have lost income because of people not being able to pay,” said Stephanie Starr, director of community support and outreach.

It's not just rent, the program also helps with utility bills. You can click here to apply for assistance. The link will take you to the Union County website. When you get there, scroll down to a gray box where it says "Click Here to Apply." It's as simple as that.

You can use this money for utility assistance, even beyond the standard electric bill. It can go toward propane, internet, and other monthly staples.

Common questions being asked include:

Q: Who receives the payment?

A: Payments will be made to the landlord/property management company and/or utility company directly, except if there are extenuating circumstances.

Q: If I received help through HOPE, can I still apply?