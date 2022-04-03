Rent payments can now help build your credit: How to report it

All three major credit bureaus and mortgage buyer Fannie Mae recently announced they will allow rent payments towards credit and loans.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Homeownership is one of the most common ways to build generational wealth, but too often first-time homebuyers run into many obstacles when trying to buy a home.

According to an annual report from Apartmentlist.com, the number of millennials who expect to rent forever nearly doubled in the last two years to more than 18-percent.

Matt Landon is a financial advisor with Semmax Financial Group in Winston-Salem.

He said many millennials often have trouble buying a home because they may have a low credit score or are credit invisible.

“This really comes into play with college graduates and a lot of millennials who are starring down credit card debt and different things and they say, ‘I don’t want to incur more debt, I don’t want to bring anything else into things,’” Landon said.

“They say ‘I’m going to avoid credit cards; I’m going to pay cash for everything.’ Which is a good thing, but the downside to that is you’re not building that credit score.”

Those forever renters are in luck.

Landon said rent is a great measurement of a potential homebuyer making consistent payments.

“With rent, if you can go back several years and show that you’ve been consistently making these payments, it’s going to have a positive impact on our credit score and when you do that, especially if you go back and are able to include these past four, five years if it hadn’t priorly been in your credit score you can actually see a significant jump in your score,” Landon said.

Landon also said it’s a good idea to start building credit as early as you can.

He recommends that parents co-sign on a credit card for their teens and allow them to make small payments over time to build a credit history.

Here are some companies that offer credit reporting services: