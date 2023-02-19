Repairing current mobile device can save hundreds of dollars over buying new smartphone

More people are deciding to hold onto their current mobile devices.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Breathing life into older devices is a cost-effective alternative to purchasing a brand-new phone.

Andy Towler, the manager of electronics repair store, uBreakiFix by Asurion in North Charlotte, told WCNC Charlotte, they've seen demand for service go up since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When people have a small bit of technical difficulty, they think the end of the world of it," Towler said. "And instead of reaching out to maybe a professional to see what might be going on with it, they just go ahead and buy a new upgrade."

A check of Apple's website shows the cost of an iPhone 14 starts at around $800.

At uBreakiFix by Asurion, a simple repair will run you about $80.

Towler said they mainly see repair requests for cracked screens, charger port cleanings, and battery replacements.

"Let's say you wake up one morning and realize that your charge isn't lasting as long as it was the day before or, the last week before. You can go into your settings and check the battery health. It'll tell you the percentage. You're looking for anything above 85%," Towler advised.

He said a phone battery usually lasts about two years before seeing a decrease in performance.

Another tip, Towler suggested, is to clean the speakers. It can be done with a little alcohol and a toothbrush, which could improve your device's sound quality.

The store manager added, there are more options for repair, including do-it-yourself kits, screwdrivers, and other basic tools.

Towler cautioned, though, to be careful before diving into a repair yourself.