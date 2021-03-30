Nearly 400 new jobs coming as Robinhood establishes office in Charlotte

Robinhood Markets, Inc. will invest $11.7 million to establish an office in Charlotte focused on customer experience roles.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Robinhood Markets, Inc., a California-based financial services firm, will create nearly 400 jobs in Mecklenburg County, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The company will invest $11.7 million to establish an office in Charlotte focused on customer experience roles.

"With the second-largest financial center in the nation, North Carolina is one of the fastest-growing tech hubs where companies like this know they can flourish," Governor Cooper said.

Robinhood is a mobile-first investing platform known for commission-free trading with no account minimums, lowering the barriers for millions of investors to participate in the financial markets.

The Charlotte operations office will hire for analysts, operations personnel, and customer experience and account operations professionals who will assist Robinhood customers with financial advice. The average salary for these new positions exceeds the City of Charlotte’s overall average annual wage.



“We welcome Robinhood’s new jobs and investment to North Carolina,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “This expansion is evidence that our exceptional pipeline of diverse and highly-skilled tech talent, along with our budding entrepreneurial landscape, will continue to attract the fintech industry and grow our innovation economy.”

Founded in 2013, Robinhood offers investing in stocks, options, exchange traded funds and cash management products through its brokerage, Robinhood Financial, crypto trading through Robinhood Crypto, and a suite of educational resources for first-time investors interested in building long-term, generational wealth.

“Charlotte is known for its talented and diverse workforce, making it an easy choice as we looked to expand our operations,” said Alex Mesa, Head of Customer Experience for Robinhood. “We’re confident that Charlotte’s workforce will further contribute to our mission and lower the barriers to investing for all. We’re thrilled to join the Charlotte community.”

Because Robinhood is opening an office in Mecklenburg County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the company’s JDIG agreement will result in the allocation in as much as $1 million into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business and new jobs. When new jobs are created in a Tier 3 county such as Mecklenburg, the new tax revenue generated through JDIG grants helps more economically distressed communities elsewhere in the state. More information on the state’s economic tier designations is available here.