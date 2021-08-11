Rock Hill farmers see booming business as they help customers avoid supply chain issues

The couple have been raising cattle for years and were providing meat to friends when word spread and they realized they had a bigger business on their hands.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill farm has found a way to circumvent supply chain issues and make sure food is getting to people -- and the pandemic has made their new business boom overnight.

They teamed up with another fairly new company that helps bypass the grocery store and delivers everything from meat and eggs to baked goods straight from the source to your doorstep, and it’s all locally sourced so the words "supply chain" don’t even enter the equation.

Emily and John Barnes are probably not what most people picture when they think of farmers. The Instagram account for their Rock Hill farm and business Bravo Steaks takes you behind the scenes of farm life.

The couple have been raising cattle for years and were providing meat to friends when word spread and they realized they had a bigger business on their hands.

"We send our livestock to a USDA inspected butcher and we give the butcher instructions on what we want cut and then we get the frozen meat back it's been inspected and then we sell it directly to individuals in several different ways," Emily Barnes said.

They launched in 2019.

"COVID helped us out a lot to grow our business and we haven’t looked back.," John Barnes said. "People stayed at home grocery stores got bare so they came to us and our business grew."

In fact, it quadrupled from 2019 to 2020. Emily Barnes said the trend has continued this year.

"It's been a great thing," she said.

And now with supply chain issues, they’re in even more demand and have linked up with national distributor Market Wagon – another company built by farmers. Market Wagon sources everything from baked goods to meat and milk locally and delivers it directly to customers' doorsteps.

Nick Carter grew up on his family's farm and is the CEO and founder of Market Wagon.

"What people learned in the pandemic a local supply chain is far more resilient – your local food is not going to get stuck on a container ship outside the LA port,” Carter said.

Market Wagon has also skyrocketed with success -- going from six cities in March of 2020 to almost 40 just a year later. They handle all the shipping and logistics so farmers like Emily and John can stick to what they know and customers get the food they want when they want it.

The farmers say the supply chain is impacting them in the sense that the cost of doing business has gone up. Feed for the animals has gone up 100% and from the shipping side- ice packs have gone up 500%.

Contact Michelle at mboudin@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts