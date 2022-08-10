How the Roval 400 provides a turbo boost to the Charlotte area's economy

From the track to the town square, the dollars add up.

CONCORD, N.C. — There’s a lot of action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the fifth annual Bank of America Roval 400. The festivities are taking over Concord with races and fan-packed activities all weekend.

The race itself is also having a positive impact on the economy.

Organizers expect the Roval 400 to bring in tens of thousands of NASCAR race fans in town. Beyond the race, that means lots of spending and plenty of foot traffic in and out of the city.

“I’ve been a NASCAR fan since I was a little kid. Jeff Gordon was my favorite so we love to come to Charlotte to visit the race shops,” said Chris Ryan, who drove down from Tennessee with his loved ones.

Fast cars and fast drivers are what the Roval is all about, and it's a tradition for families like the Ryan’s.

“It mixes it up with the twist and turns,” he said. “We love the first turn, the sharp turns, and them coming in so fast. It just keeps it exciting.”

His kids are bigger fans.

“I love the crashes and the wrecks,” Will said. “Because we love watching the action stuff.”

They also couldn’t leave without getting some merch from vendors.

“My brother and I both got these hats,” said Zac.

Greg Walter is the executive vice president and general manager for the Charlotte Motor Speedway. He said to say the race brings in plenty of fans from out of town is an understatement; people are coming from all 50 states and from nine countries for the Roval. The economic boost from all of those visitors is best shown by looking across industries.

“There are the hotel rooms, flights, gas, food, and beverages,” he said. “They are staying all over the metro area. So not just Concord, but the entire metro area benefits from an event when we host one.”

Fans who make a point to visit small, locally-owned businesses are part of that boost. It's something Sally Conlin said she looks forward to on race weekend.

“We try to visit the local establishments, some of the mom-and-pop restaurants, just so we can support the local businesses,” she said.

And of course, fans are revving up for the races again on Sunday.

“Race day, can't wait!” said Brad Dalfonso. “It’s cool being here and being in the mix.”

You can catch the Roval 400 on Sunday at 2 p.m., right here on WCNC Charlotte.