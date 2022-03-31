Macy's to build a major east coast fulfillment center in Rowan County

Once fully operational, the company said it plans to employ 2,800 new jobs in Rowan County.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Macy's announced Thursday that it will invest more than $584 million to build its first automated fulfillment center in the Town of China Grove, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.

“We are delighted to welcome Macy’s and its state-of-the-art facility to North Carolina,” Governor Cooper said, “When you combine our robust transportation network with our skilled workforce and great quality of life, economic development wins like these will continue to be celebrated statewide.”

The state said the North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support Macy’s location to North Carolina. Salaries for the new positions will vary, but the project could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $93 million per year for the region.

“Macy’s multimillion-dollar investment is a strong vote of confidence in Rowan County,” N.C. Senator Carl Ford said. “I am grateful for the diligent collaboration of local, state, and company officials that helped bring this project to our community.”

