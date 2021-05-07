Rural air BNB listings see huge spike in popularity; vacationers choosing remote retreats over big cities. Here's how to cash in

Air BNB said most people are opting for rural getaways over big cities, and that trend is booming in the Carolinas.

After a year of cooped-up quarantine, people are eager to travel, but not in the way you might think.

More Americans are starting to book vacations, but a packed resort or big city tour just isn’t as appealing as it might’ve been pre-pandemic.

The trend now? People swapping urban crowds, for a rural retreat.

"We are seeing that huge demand right now," Air BNB's Cassady Blackwell said.

She noted that both North and South Carolina have become popular destinations for travelers looking for a home away from home.

Jackson County, North Carolina, is one of the top 10 searched destinations in the country for the upcoming memorial day weekend, according to Air BNB.

Other hosts in areas like Gaston, Waxhaw, Lancaster, and Lincoln are seeing a record number of bookings.

Quaint cabins, wilderness retreats, treehouses and off-the-grid homes are becoming more popular than ever.

“Rural hosts have earned over a total of $170-million dollars since the pandemic was declared last march," Blackwell said, "With the typical rural host in north Carolina earning nearly $10-thousand dollars in that same time period.”

That's almost $2-thousand dollars more than the typical host across the country.

So how can you cash in?

If you have an entire home you can rent out full-time or while you’re away, those listings are most popular.

But you can also rent out a guest house, or even just a room in your home.

Don’t want to host in your house? No problem. You can also sign up to host experiences.

You could guide a hike, teach photography or pottery.

North Carolina hosts offer everything from cow cuddles to tea parties.

“You can host a cooking class or a tour around your community," Blackwell said. "There are lots of different ways to be an Air BNB host.”

Keep in mind if you do want to rent out your home, some HOA's have rules against it. So make sure you have the green light before you list.

According to Air BNB, these are the most popular out-of-city listings within driving distance to Charlotte: