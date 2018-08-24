Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County District Two will offer free meals to every student enrolled in some area schools.

Participating schools include Jackson Creek, Joseph Keels, L.W. Conder Arts Integrated Magnet and Windsor. This year marks Jackson Creek's first time in the program, while the rest are beginning their second.

The Community Eligibility Provision allows all students enrolled in these schools to participate in the breakfast and lunch program at no charge for the 2018-19 school year. No meal application is required for this program.

For the remaining schools in Richland County District Two, the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program is available.

For these programs, parents must fill out an application each year for kids to receive free and reduced price meals. Those applications are due by October 3, and can be found at richland2.org/freeandreduced.

Eligibility for free and reduced price meals are determined by household size and income. If the household income is at or below the levels depicted below, those kids are eligible for free or reduced price meals. However, foster children may be eligible regardless of household income.

These are guidelines for the 2018-19 school year, which is effective July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019:

Richland School District Two

© 2018 WLTX