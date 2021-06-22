SC Stay Plus program aiming to help more renters with paying bills

You'll need to prove the reason you're behind on rent and utility bills is tied to the pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority (SC Housing) says people still behind on bills because of the pandemic have another resource available as other sources of unemployment benefits come to an end.

Pandemic Unemployment Assitance (PUA) will end statewide at the end of June, but SC Housing says there are still millions of dollars available to help those in need. Federal funds are now being used for the new SC Stay Plus program, which will be able to help eligible applicants with up to 12 months of late rent and utility payments, dating back to the start of the pandemic.

To qualify, income requirements will need to be met and a reason related to the pandemic will need to be given as to why rent or utility payments are behind.

SC Housing says there are still people waiting for payments from the initial SC Stay program, and the agency is working to get payments out as quickly as possible. However, SC Housing says a high number of applicants has overwhelmed them.