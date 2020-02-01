SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Looking to start the new year off with a little extra cash? The Office of South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis posted on Facebook on New Year's Day telling people how to possibly do that.

Loftis' post said you can check your name with a claim search to see if there are any old, forgotten funds you're entitled to.

"We bet you haven’t searched your name for unclaimed money since last year – maybe even since the last decade," the post said.

According to the official website for the South Carolina Office of the State Treasurer, millions are transferred to the Unclaimed Property Program each year by companies that can't find the proper owners.

Think you might have funds that have gone unclaimed? The search for unclaimed property form is a free service provided directly by the State Treasurer's Office.

MORE ON WCNC: