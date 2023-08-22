Classroom commotions: Scammers taking advantage of back-to-school frenzy

Website Consumer Affairs breaks down research team Trend Micro data on scam increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte is breaking down three stats you need to know to protect yourself from scammers with information from Consumer Affairs.

Citing stats from research team Trend Micro, the recent article found shows between July 1 and about mid-August, the research team found over 150,000 back-to-school shopping-related scam sites. That's about a 26% increase compared to the past nine days.

Trend Micro also found a 62.47% year-over-year increase. Lastly, the article lays out the states being targeted most.

The top five were Oregon, Virginia, California, Texas and New York.

Out of the top five states that are being targeted for these scam websites, thankfully, neither of the Carolinas is one of them.

