Electric school buses coming to CMS

While a local EV bus maker told us they're ready for electric demand to increase it's also anticipated that diesel will continue to dominate right now.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a story WCNC has been following for months now, bringing electric buses to our local school districts.

Digging through data from state environmental leaders, it shows Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools asked for some pretty sizeable funding. Some $630,000 is supposed to head to CMS.

We checked in with the district for an update on the EV busses, but it only tells us while the district did receive grant funding for electric school buses it hasn't actually gotten the vehicles yet.

No timeline was given as to when that will happen.

As we've previously reported, this money will allow districts to both purchase the bus and install electric charging stations in the bus depot.

