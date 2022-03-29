How to shop secondhand online to save money

There are a variety of apps and websites designed specifically to connect sellers of secondhand goods to buyers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Consumer Price Index rose 7.9% over the last 12 months from Feb. 2021 to Feb. 2022 with prices for apparel increasing 6.6% year to year.

It’s one of the reasons why buying secondhand clothing has become so popular.

In fact, there are a variety of apps and websites designed specifically to connect sellers of secondhand goods to buyers.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.



Here are 5 steps to shopping secondhand online to save money according to the Better Business Bureau:

Check seller reviews: Look for a seller with a positive track history. Checking the experience of other customers is key. Proceed with caution when you find a seller with mixed reviews. Inspect photos: Zoom in closely on all photos to examine for imperfections, stains, holes, missing buttons and faulty zippers Know your measurements: Sizing varies by brand so make sure you know the measurements for your hips, waist, bust and inseam. Search all online platforms: Once you find an item you like, make sure you look on other online platforms to get the best possible price. Some sellers will charge a different price for the same item depending on the platform where the items is listed. Know the return policy: Know the policy before you purchase. Many secondhand sellers have an “as-is” policy. If returns are accepted, be aware of shipping costs which could end up costing more than the item itself.

Contact Carolyn Bruck at cbruck@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.