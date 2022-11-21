Sheetz announces $1.99/gallon unleaded gas through Thanksgiving weekend

Unleaded 88 gas is available for $1.99 per gallon through Nov. 28 at Sheetz.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Thanksgiving is one of the biggest travel weekends of the year—and it just got a little bit easier on the wallet, thanks to an announcement from Sheetz.

The convenience chain is lowering the price of Unleaded 88 gas to just $1.99 per gallon over the holiday weekend, from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.

The offer is only available at the 368 Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88 gas. Customers can check the store locator or mobile app to see if a Sheetz near them carries Unleaded 88.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Sheetz offers these reminders to costumers: