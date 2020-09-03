CHARLOTTE, N.C. — June is the most popular time for weddings, and with the average wedding costing couples around $30,000, you may want to consider wedding insurance.

So, what exactly does wedding insurance cover and how much does it cost? And most importantly, is it worth another expense?

With the cost of weddings today, it's probably a safe guess that wedding insurance is worth the price. It can cover unforeseen events that cause damage or injuries at a wedding venue. What if it's an outdoor venue and someone breaks an ankle? You could be sued for medical bills. Insurance will cover you.

Next up, wedding insurance coverage. Insurance also covers bad weather that may cancel it, like a hurricane, and it covers problems with vendors and even the venue you've chosen. Wedding insurance can also cover lost or stolen gifts and even damage to the wedding dress. It's all about protecting your investment.

So now, the big question. How much is it? WCNC Charlotte's research shows $1 million worth of coverage for only $175. Every policy is different, of course, and it's based on your needs, location and what you actually want covered. With wedding costing upwards of $30,000, what's another couple hundreds bucks to protect yourself? Simply put, this is a no-brainer.

