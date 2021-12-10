Santa helps save the day for Charlotte couple after COVID-19 delays new business

Sippin' Santa is a smash success for business owners who faced multiple hurdles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte couple is shaking things up after the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper — and multiple delays — on their business plans.

There were so many stops and starts trying to get the Royal Tot bar open because of COVID-19, so when Scott and Ashleigh Gadd finally opened their doors, they did so in a unique what you've just got to see to believe.

"We were supposed to have been open in the spring, and then spring turned to summer and summer turned to fall, and fall turned to Christmas," Scott Gadd said. "This was one of the many backup plans we had."

Their latest project is called Sippin' Santa. The Royal Tot is one of a handful of hand-picked bars around the world that are allowed to feature the "Christmas in the Tropics" theme, complete with Santa Claus mermaids and specialty holiday drinks.

"This has been the most successful opening of any business we've ever done," Ashleigh said.

The couple left the corporate insurance world in 2018 to tackle their entrepreneurship dreams. They first tried to sign a lease for the Royal Tot's space on Louise Avenue just outside Uptown, but COVID-19 made it too risky. They finally closed the deal this year and have faced everything from challenges getting liquor to dishwashers.

"It's so unsettling to not be able to trust yourself," Scott said. "We have a lot of good instincts and COVID basically said, 'instincts don't matter.' You just have to deal with whatever gets thrown to you and every day it's different."

These days, "different" looks a whole lot brighter and a lot like a reason to celebrate.

"The response has been amazing," Ashleigh said. "The community has been awesome. Without them, we wouldn't be here."

The Sippin' Santa will be open through the end of 2021, then they'll close for a few weeks to reopen at the end of January as the Royal Tot.

