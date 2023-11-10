Where's the money | Should brands and businesses weigh in on social issues?

Wall Street Journal is breaking down a survey from Gallup on what consumers think of the trend

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In recent years we've seen businesses take stances on issues gaining national attention. It's why the Wall Street Journal is taking the temperature on how customers view the trend.

It says 41% of Americans believe businesses in general should take stances on current events, which is actually down from 48% last year.

The declines varied across age and ethnic groups, according to a Gallup survey. Gallup found that most young, Black and Asian consumers still want brands to speak out on issues that matter to them.

Plus, a majority of respondents overall said businesses should speak out on two specific issues: climate change and mental health.

As for the topics folks said businesses should stay away from include religion, abortion access, political candidates and international conflict.

Less than 30% said brands should address these topics.

To round out the rest of the stats the overwhelming majority, nearly 90%, said businesses have the power to make a positive impact on people's lives, but only 8% believe they're effective in doing so.

Contact Kia Murray at kmurray@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.

