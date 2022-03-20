Over a month after BB&T and SunTrust merger to Truist, some customers still having issues accessing funds

BB&T and SunTrust merged Feb. 19, some customers said they are still having problems accessing their money.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over a month ago, SunTrust and BB&T merged to become Truist bank.

When this happened, some customers told WFMY they had issues accessing funds or using their new debit cards. Since then, some of those problems have been resolved. Others said they've continued to have issues.

Just a week ago, a spokesperson for Truist said there are no broad system issues, but some clients are still experiencing challenges.

"Our wait times are steadily improving and we’re working diligently to provide these clients the care and attention they deserve," the spokesperson said.

Truist is headquartered in Charlotte and has branches in 15 states.

On Feb. 19, the merger was set to go through. With new cards ready to activate and use on Feb. 21.

Feb. 21 was a federal holiday, so banks were not open for people to call if their new cards weren't working.

Dozens of people complained to Truist on social media, saying they couldn't access their money and were on hold with support staff for hours.