x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Money

South Carolina babies born on 5/29/22 can get free money for college

College is getting more expensive every year. But the South Carolina Treasurer wants to help parents get a head start.

More Videos

COLUMBIA, S.C. — To celebrate National 529 College Savings Day, the South Carolina Treasurer’s office is helping parents get a jump-start on their child's college fund.

Babies born in South Carolina on May 29, 2022, are eligible to receive a $529 PalmettoBaby grant toward a college savings fund through the Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan.

So what exactly is a 529 plan?

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.     

"A 529 plan is an amazing way to save for college education, that allows you to invest the money, and then it grows tax-deferred, so there are no taxes on it," Mark Henry, the CEO of Alloy Wealth Management, said. He added, "as long as you spend it on a qualified expense, something that is for the tuition of a child, then you actually never pay taxes on the money."

Parents will get a Future Scholar goody bag with information on the state’s 529 college savings plan and a privately funded grant.

To receive the PalmettoBaby grant, parents of babies born on May 29 must complete the grant application and open a Future Scholar account by August 31, 2022.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

Parents are also encouraged to post a photo of their baby on social media using the hashtags #SCPalmettoBaby and #futurescholar. 

RELATED: Same degree, same last name: SC mother-son duo graduates from Midlands Tech together

RELATED: NC community college tackles national truck driver shortage

RELATED: Amazon picks UNC Charlotte for Career Choice program that covers full tuition for employees

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 