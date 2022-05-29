College is getting more expensive every year. But the South Carolina Treasurer wants to help parents get a head start.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — To celebrate National 529 College Savings Day, the South Carolina Treasurer’s office is helping parents get a jump-start on their child's college fund.

Babies born in South Carolina on May 29, 2022, are eligible to receive a $529 PalmettoBaby grant toward a college savings fund through the Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan.

So what exactly is a 529 plan?

"A 529 plan is an amazing way to save for college education, that allows you to invest the money, and then it grows tax-deferred, so there are no taxes on it," Mark Henry, the CEO of Alloy Wealth Management, said. He added, "as long as you spend it on a qualified expense, something that is for the tuition of a child, then you actually never pay taxes on the money."

Parents will get a Future Scholar goody bag with information on the state’s 529 college savings plan and a privately funded grant.

To receive the PalmettoBaby grant, parents of babies born on May 29 must complete the grant application and open a Future Scholar account by August 31, 2022.

Parents are also encouraged to post a photo of their baby on social media using the hashtags #SCPalmettoBaby and #futurescholar.

