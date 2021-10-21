Spectrum is opening a new call center in Charlotte

All the new roles offer hourly wages of at least $18 an hour, as part of Charter’s commitment to a $20 minimum starting wage in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spectrum announced Thursday its plans to move its growing retention representatives team into a new Charlotte call center in early November.

The company said it plans to open the new call center on Forest Point Blvd as it continues to seek 200 representatives. Representatives handle calls from existing customers with Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services from across the company’s 41-state service area.

“It’s great to see that Spectrum has elected to expand their call center in Charlotte,” state Sen. DeAndrea Salvador said. “This points to our city’s business-friendly environment, talented workforce and Spectrum’s commitment to this area.”

“Our retention team plays a vital role in retaining customers and ensuring they have the right package of Spectrum services to meet their needs,” Clyde Swain, Vice President of Residential Sales at the Charlotte center, said. “Our new call center will provide an outstanding working environment as we rapidly expand these growth-potential career opportunities.”

Spectrum said potential employees should have a high school diploma or equivalent, with previous sales experience preferred. Candidates may be asked to complete a drug test, education verification and criminal background check. Candidates are asked to apply online at Spectrum’s career site and complete the Virtual Job Trial.

