Spectrum is raising its cable and phone prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heads up for those who have Spectrum.

The company confirmed on Tuesday that it will raise its prices for cable and phone services this month.

The TV Silver and TV Gold packages are going up $8 a month. TV select is going up $3 a month.

The company also said you will have to pay another dollar a month for the cable box, along with an increase in the broadcast surcharge.

Spectrum provided WCNC Charlotte with a statement that read:

“TV programmers annually raise fees to carry their content, driving higher costs across the entire industry. As a direct result of the growing cost of programming from the TV networks we carry, we are passing through these increased fees to viewers.”

