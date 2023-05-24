Will NC expand gambling? Lawmakers to consider sports betting, video lottery terminals

The push comes at a time when dozens of other states have allowed sports wagering.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers are expected to consider this week at least two bills to dramatically expand gambling in the state by allowing sports wagering on mobile devices and permitting up to 10 video gaming terminals in bars and restaurants.

Legalization could bring in hundreds of millions to the state, according to the legislative researchers, with the bills allocating revenue for support of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), community college loans, outdoor youth programs and to attract major sporting events.

The push comes at a time when dozens of other states have allowed sports wagering, and as Virginia has allowed the construction of casinos along the North Carolina border.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



