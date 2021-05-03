Social Security Admin. offers free credit monitoring after sending records to the wrong people

The Social Security Administration mistakenly sent original confidential records to the wrong people in January. Now, the agency is providing free credit monitoring.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Social Security Administration is now offering a year of free credit monitoring after the agency mistakenly sent people's original confidential records to the wrong addresses. The agency offered the concession to those impacted this week after initially refusing to help protect their identities.

"I'm definitely happy that they're doing it, because I think we all need it," Brandi Soles said.

Soles is one of several people in Charlotte whose records went to the wrong people. Soles also received another woman's records.

"Honestly, I don't even know if a year of credit monitoring is good enough," she said. "I'm glad we found some kind of resolution."

Martha King's records, including her bank account information and documents belonging to her deceased husband, went to a woman in Alabama.

"I didn’t have too high hopes that they were going to do anything," her son Terry King II said. "I’m glad they’re stepping up to try to do a little bit of something."

Both Soles and King said they previously requested credit monitoring, but SSA wouldn't commit. The agency only followed through after WCNC Charlotte started asking questions and recruited Rep. Alma Adams (D), NC-District 12, to advocate on their behalf.

"I feel better about it. I will say that had I not communicated with you, I don't think that would have happened," Soles said. "Thank you for pushing this and staying on top of it and keeping me in the loop with everything that was happening. It definitely paid off."

Both Soles and King recently received letters from the agency. In the letters, SSA took responsibility for inadvertently putting their records in the wrong envelopes, Soles' mistake on January 14 and King's later that month. SSA also formally offered free credit monitoring and pledged to do better in the future.

"We take our duty to protect the integrity and privacy of your Social Security records seriously," SSA Regional Commissioner Rose Mary Buehler said in the letter. "We are committed to ensuring events like this do not occur in the future."

While the credit monitoring will only protect their identities for a year, both take some comfort knowing the people who mistakenly received their records seem to be good people, but they worry about others who may not be as lucky.

"I just think that they need a better escalation process, especially for a situation as sensitive as this one," Soles said.