'I felt like I was having a heart attack' | NC grocery store worker wins big on Panthers scratch ticket

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A Stanly County grocery store worker is $200,000 richer after scoring the last big prize in the Carolina Panthers scratch-off game.

Anthony Griffin Jr. said he was on the way to the doctor’s office for a check-up when he stopped at Variety Pickup on North Main Street in Oakboro and purchased a $5 ticket.

Griffin immediately realized he’d won big, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I felt like I was having a heart attack,” he said.

Griffin told the nurse about the big payout and he said she replied: “No wonder your BP is high.”

Griffin took home $141,501 after taxes.

The grocery store stocker said he was still in a state of shock as he collected his prize at lottery headquarters Friday.

His check-up at the doctor’s office turned out to be fine.

When asked what he intends to do with the money Griffin said, “I’m just going to take care of my family.”

The remaining Carolina Panthers scratch-offs are still eligible for the Second-Chance Drawing. The grand prize includes season tickets for the 2021 season and membership in the team’s exclusive FIFTY 3 Club.

The deadline to enter the drawing is March 31 and the drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 7.