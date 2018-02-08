FORT MILL, S.C. — Students in the Charlotte area will be heading back to school in just a few weeks, so if you’re still working on back-to-school shopping, you might want to head to South Carolina.

The state is hosting its annual tax-free weekend for retailers, where the Palmetto State’s six-percent sales tax is waived on all purchases of eligible items. In past years, state officials said shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million on sales tax.

“You can take advantage of school clothing, school supplies, anything that you’re going to need to send your child back to school,” said one parent.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue has a complete list of everything that’s eligible for the tax-free savings this weekend. From clothing and shoes to computers and laptops, it’s hard to imagine anything your kids would need that isn’t on the list. Even items like bed linens and pillowcases for dorm rooms are eligible, as are musical instruments.

RELATED: Complete list of items eligible for tax-free weekend in South Carolina

Not on the list? Jewelry, makeup, eyewear, furniture and cellphones. You won’t save any money on a new iPhone, but you can save a few dollars on one of those expensive graphing calculators. A calculator that normally costs you $94 out the door is only $88 this weekend.

RELATED: NBC Charlotte is taking care of our teachers

“You need them,” said one parent. “The kids need them, but you can’t always pop off $100 from the hip like that.”

The sale runs from midnight Thursday night until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC