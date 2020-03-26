GREENSBORO, N.C. — The details are still being figured out, but at this point, it appears recipients of social security, disability and SSI will get stimulus checks.

As of right now, social security benefit recipients and social security disability, as well as supplemental social security recipients, are entitled to the stimulus payment,” explains financial expert Scott Braddock.

Most adults will get about $1,200. There’s an additional $500 for each child under the age of 16.

You could get less if you make over $75,000 as a single person and $150,000 as a married couple. The government knows how much you make, based on your 2018 or 2019 tax returns.



But Cheryl wrote me saying, “I'm a 70-year-old and the last 3 years we did not have to file taxes. When the stimulus check goes out, do me and my husband get one?”



The short answer at this time is, YES! But you'll need to file a 2019 return to get the check.

The IRS has several free on-line forms and tax software to help you.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

