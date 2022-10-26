CATS is making changes to the Sugar Creek light rail station. Here's what you need to know

A second pedestrian access point will be added to the Sugar Creek Station to accommodate the incoming mixed use project next door.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to rapid development in the Sugar Creek area, the Charlotte Area Transit System is making changes to the nearby light rail station to accommodate the growth.



Right next to the Sugar Creek Station, there are construction projects in almost every direction. The area is growing so much with residential and commercial space, it's altering how people will be able to access the light rail.

CATS is reconfiguring the station to better serve the expected increase in riders when the developments are finished.

Light rail rider Essence Douglas told WCNC Charlotte she thinks the area needs new development.

"I think it’s good, I’m excited," Douglas said.

Developer Third and Urban is building a 260,000-square-foot project next to the station. The company is paying the city $250,000 to build a second pedestrian access point to the light rail stop that will lead to its property.

"As many stops as there can be near shops and apartment complexes, and things like that; the better,” rider Amy Wilder said.

The mixed-use project is called "The Pass" -- an office and retail space set to open its first phase in spring 2023.

Right now, access to the light rail is on the south end of the stop near the CATS parking garage. The city says pedestrians will soon have a second entrance on the north end through “The Pass."

Developers of The Pass told WCNC Charlotte the entrance will line up with a future section of the greenway.

Rider Frederick Tulay said he thinks the new development will help improve security at the station and in the area, which would make him feel safer.

CATS will design the new pedestrian access point.

According to Charlotte City Council’s agenda, CATS believes the new connection will better serve the public and provide safe, direct access to the station.