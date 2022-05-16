Level up: Super Abari Game Bar reopens in Charlotte after 2-year shutdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After two years of waiting, the Super Abari Game Bar has officially reopened -- and the owner believes it's bigger and better than ever.
Months of planning led to the business relocating to the Belmont neighborhood in a space that allows for a separate bar and lounge area, then the big reveal of the gaming floor once you make it down the steps.
It's a vision the owner Zachary Pulliam said almost didn't happen.
"I really was not planning on doing it for a while and then I kind of found this building and it was just the perfect place, right price, and a landlord who wasn’t going to kick me out," Pulliam said.
Back in 2020, Abari Game Bar, like many other businesses, was faced with the threat of closing due to COVID-19. At the same time, the lease on their building ended and the land was eventually sold.
Now the grand reopening in a new location is what many customers say they've been waiting on.
“To have it reopen just warms my heart," customer Jordan Arnold said.
A report by the Federal Reserve estimates the pandemic caused at least 200,000 small businesses across the country to permanently close.
Pulliam says he's just thankful his business is not one of them.
“Everybody seems to be enjoying themselves and that’s all I can ask for,” he said.
In June, Super Abari has plans to host its first major event with a pre-Heroes Con party including live music and more.
