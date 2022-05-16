Level up: Super Abari Game Bar reopens in Charlotte after 2-year shutdown

The new location in the Belmont neighborhood includes a bar and lounge space, more arcade games and an outdoor patio.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After two years of waiting, the Super Abari Game Bar has officially reopened -- and the owner believes it's bigger and better than ever.

Months of planning led to the business relocating to the Belmont neighborhood in a space that allows for a separate bar and lounge area, then the big reveal of the gaming floor once you make it down the steps.

It's a vision the owner Zachary Pulliam said almost didn't happen.

"I really was not planning on doing it for a while and then I kind of found this building and it was just the perfect place, right price, and a landlord who wasn’t going to kick me out," Pulliam said.

Back in 2020, Abari Game Bar, like many other businesses, was faced with the threat of closing due to COVID-19. At the same time, the lease on their building ended and the land was eventually sold.

Now the grand reopening in a new location is what many customers say they've been waiting on.

“To have it reopen just warms my heart," customer Jordan Arnold said.

A report by the Federal Reserve estimates the pandemic caused at least 200,000 small businesses across the country to permanently close.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Charlotte real estate firm buys 4 properties in South End

Pulliam says he's just thankful his business is not one of them.

“Everybody seems to be enjoying themselves and that’s all I can ask for,” he said.

In June, Super Abari has plans to host its first major event with a pre-Heroes Con party including live music and more.