Still need to file your taxes? There's still time

Here's what you need to do now to avoid penalties.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deadline to file your taxes in quickly approaching. The last day to file is Tuesday April 18. If you haven't filed, you're not alone. A recent study from the Chamber of Commerce showed about a third of Americans wait until the last minute to file. Some tell WCNC Charlotte it's because it could be stressful.

Lameul Jones, a tax accountant with Tax Partners L&L in Charlotte said it comes down to being prepared.

"If they have not received their W-2, they need to get with their HR, or they need to go online," Jones said.

What do I need to file?

Your Social Security number, W-2 forms, savings and investment records; and records about any eligible deduction, such as educational expenses, medical bills, charitable donations, etc.

There's a full link describing the documents on the IRS website.

How do I file?

You can either file your taxes online or on paper yourself, work with a tax advisor, or use software like H&R Block or TurboTax.

What if I forget?

Jones said if you forget to file, you can file an extension.

"File an extension before the 18th to avoid any IRS penalties," Jones said.

Jones also said he's been getting the same question over and over: Why is my return smaller this year?

“The refunds are lower, so they might think they might have miscalculated from last year," he said. "There was a change. A lot of the tax credits were eliminated. It was a large credit and a pandemic credit.”

Data from the IRS showed the average refund was a little more than $3,000. In 2023, the average refund sits just north of $2,800.