Taxpayers tricked by TurboTax owner Intuit could soon receive a settlement check

NEW YORK — If you had to pay to file your federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018, you may be receiving a check in the mail.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that taxpayers who were duped by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying for free tax services will soon be receiving checks from the $141 million settlement.

More than four million taxpayers nationwide were affected and will receive a check sometime in May from the multi-state settlement.

“TurboTax’s predatory and deceptive marketing cheated millions of low-income Americans who were trying to fulfill their legal duties to file their taxes,” Attorney General James said. “Today we are righting that wrong and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking taxpayers who should have never paid to file their taxes. I thank my fellow attorneys general for their partnership in this effort to stand up for ordinary Americans and hold companies who cheat consumers accountable.”

More than $5.4 million will be divvied up to more than 176,000 New Yorkers who paid to file their federal tax return through TurboTax. If you were affected, you will be contacted by email about the settlement. You will not need to file a claim.

The affected taxpayers are expected to receive a check between $29-$30. If you filed for three consecutive years, you could get up to $85.