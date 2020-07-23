The job is kinda nutty and they need 125 people

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is looking to hire 125 peanut inspectors.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're looking to break out of your 'shell' with a seasonal, part-time job, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) may have a job that could be your 'jam.'

You don't need to be squirrely, but you're going to have to work with a lot of nuts. Peanuts, that is.

The SCDA plans to hire 125 peanut grading inspectors in the coming weeks.

Jobs are available in the communities of Alcolu, Bowman, Cameron, Dalzell, Darlington, Fairfax, Hartsville, Hemingway, Kingstree, Mullins and Nichols.

As peanut season gears up, inspectors are needed to grade peanuts at buying points throughout the state.

The part-time, temporary jobs generally run from Labor Day through December.

Pay is $13-$16 per hour for inspectors and $11-$14 per hour for aides.

South Carolina Department of Agriculture JOB OPENINGS: The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is currently hiring approximately 125 Peanut Grading Inspectors and Aides in Alcolu, Bowman, Cameron, Dalzell, Darlington, Fairfax,...

According to the SCDA, peanuts are one of the state’s most important crops. South Carolina peanut farmers planted 65,000 acres of peanuts last year, with about 216 million pounds of peanuts passing through buying points in the state.