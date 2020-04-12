A 2nd stimulus package & NC's $335 Parent credit

Monday could be a big day with a proposed second stimulus on the table and Monday is also the deadline for the NC credit.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fast forward to Monday, December 7. It is important for two reasons:

#1 If a new stimulus deal is going to be decided on, leaders say it needs to be in writing Monday.

#2- December 7 at 2 PM is the deadline to apply for the $335 Parent Credit from the state of North Carolina.

Mark Hensley, AARP Associate State Director, and Scott Braddock of Scott Braddock Financial joined 2WTK to answer questions about the stimulus plans as well as other money issues.

STIMULUS

Monday is not a hard deadline, but the big players have said they want something in writing by Monday so lawmakers can leave for home by mid-week.

The President has said he is for another stimulus package and will sign off on it. Right now the plan does not include a stimulus check but it does include $300 a week of Federal Unemployment Benefits, a continued eviction moratorium, and continued pass on student loan payments.

$335 NC Parent Credit

The check North Carolina is sending out to parents is no-strings-attached. The money is to help offset expenses due to learning at home and childcare due to COVID.



If you filed a 2019 tax return, you got the check automatically. If you don’t file taxes, but applied for the credit, the checks are supposed to be mailed through December 15.

1-If you have a child who was 16 years or under in 2019

2-If you did not file a state tax return in 2019

3-If you lived in North Carolina for all of 2019



You are due a $335 check, but you must apply by 2 PM December 7.