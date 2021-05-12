This boutique is growing and supporting Charlotte artists in the process

Michelle Castelloe started a community-based store, and when the pandemic hit, the community returned the favor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte boutique is growing and supporting local artists in the process. The boutique's owner said the community is the reason she’s about to open her third location.

Michelle Castelloe opened the first Moxie Mercantile back in 2015 in Plaza Midwood. The neighborhood where she and her husband are raising their four kids.

Castelloe opened the second in Davidson in 2018, which is where her husband went to school.

They’re gift shops, but with a twist.

“It’s really based in supporting local artists, independent and then we add vintage,” she said.

Castelloe left a lucrative job at Anthropologie, one of the biggest brands there is, overseeing 50 stores.

“I started Moxie because I’d lost touch with the community,” Castelloe said.

So she started a community-based store, and when the pandemic hit, the community returned the favor.

“The holiday season was incredible with people coming out to support not only Moxie as a brand but then supporting artists inside and know their dollars were coming right back into the community," she said.

Castelloe said she is now able to open her third store, which is set to welcome shoppers next week in Matthews.

“I’m trying really hard to just sit and soak it in," she said. "It’s been amazing and the community support for Matthews has already been bigger than I’ve had for the other 2.”

Not only does she fill her stores with work from local artists, but she also helps them understand the business side of things.

“They come to me for a mentorship and I help guide them through this process and teach them about margins," she said. "I realized there was a need for it… creative people weren’t making any money and I just really want them to know they can make a living off their craft if their craft is solid."

She’s even making room in the new store for some vendors to actually set up shop. A chance for some creatives to dip their toe in the business side of things.