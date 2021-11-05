How to ensure some good deals this holiday season

For a lot of folks, the holidays are a time for a much-needed break. And Travel and wellness expert Edyta Satchell said it doesn’t have to break the bank.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the beloved Christmas song goes, it's the most wonderful time of the year. But between travel and hotels and gifts, it can also be the most expensive.

For a lot of folks, the holidays are a time for a much-needed break.

“It's an amazing time to travel, to enjoy yourself, to rest, relax and have the time of your life," Edyta Satchell, travel and wellness expert, told our Lana Harris.

Satchell said it doesn’t have to break the bank.

“Different suppliers are competing for your business so it gives you an opportunity actually to save," Satchell said." You have a good selection, a wide variety of different hotels, air carriers, and other things.”

Satchell said when you're ready to book, reach for the travel credit card.

“You can use them to book travel or you can use them to redeem points that you earned for travel," Satchell said.

Not only can you redeem points for a discounted price, Satchell said there may be added perks

“Many suppliers, especially during COVID, to attract more business they are offering special point structures and its very easy to get an upgrade it's very easy to get extra points so take advantage of that," Satchell said.

If you are looking to use points, Satchell said your travel dates may matter.

“If you are using your loyalty cards for points to redeem your points for travel, be careful because there are blackout dates which means that there are certain dates that you won’t be able to travel or use your points for travel or to stay in a hotel," she said.

With the highly transmissible omicron variant spreading throughout communities across the world, Satchell said its important travelers take note of any shutdowns or restrictions before booking.

“The worthy destinations are the ones that are open for business but also those that have like museums are open attractions are open," she said.

"So there are a lot of activities for your family and your kids."

And with the uncertainty of the pandemic, Satchell said it will be crucial to protecting your trip

“Whatever you do, whoever you are traveling with, and whatever destination you go to make sure to have insurance," Satchell said. "Even if you are traveling with your pets, you should have some special insurance for your pets as well."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts