Even the tooth fairy is feeling the effects of inflation

HOUSTON — You wouldn't believe the going rate for a lost tooth these days.

According to Delta Dental's 2023 Original Tooth Fairy Poll, kids want a whopping $6.23 for a single lost tooth. That's a 16% percent increase from last year when the price of a tooth stood at $5.36.

When Delta Dental started this poll, the Tooth Fairy was giving about $1.30 for a tooth. Delta Dental said if the rising prices continue, a lost tooth could be worth $30 in 2048.

"Delta Dental has been analyzing the Tooth Fairy's U.S. annual giving trends for a quarter century, highlighting the role of good oral health care habits for children," said Gabriella Ferroni, Senior Director, Strategic Communications, Delta Dental Plans Association. "We know this time-honored tradition will continue to bring great joy to homes across the country, and we look forward to seeing how the Tooth Fairy's giving changes over the next 25 years. Given the projection, it would be in the Tooth Fairy's best interest to invest in a larger purse."