Topgolf is opening its second Charlotte venue, employing roughly 500 people

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Topgolf Entertainment Group is preparing to open its second Charlotte location. The new location, which is set to open on June 4, will be located near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Northlake Mall.

In addition to the entertainment the new venue will bring to the area, Topgolf says the location will employ approximately 500 people. Some positions are still available, and job listings can be found here.

“As a company focused on building roots and growing the game, we are excited to double down and build an even stronger bond with the culturally rich community of Charlotte,” Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Artie Starrs said in a statement. “The new Charlotte venue is in a great location, and we know it will serve the community as an excellent destination to kick off summer and beyond.”

Topgolf says the new location will feature 102 climate-controlled hitting pays, an outdoor patio, rooftop terrace, private event space, music, food and drinks.